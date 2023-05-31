CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.05 in relation to its previous close of 10.88. However, the company has experienced a 8.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/21 that AI Helps Auto Insurers Cost Out Collisions in Seconds

Is It Worth Investing in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Right Now?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.78x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CCCS is $11.70, which is $0.73 above the current price. The public float for CCCS is 602.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCCS on May 31, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

CCCS’s Market Performance

The stock of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has seen a 8.85% increase in the past week, with a 25.11% rise in the past month, and a 22.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for CCCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.40% for CCCS stock, with a simple moving average of 20.47% for the last 200 days.

CCCS Trading at 19.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +26.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCS rose by +8.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. saw 25.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCS starting from Schloss Eileen, who sale 46,766 shares at the price of $10.32 back on May 26. After this action, Schloss Eileen now owns 99,925 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $482,803 using the latest closing price.

Fredman Marc, the SVP, Chief Strategy Officer of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 3,038 shares at $10.17 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Fredman Marc is holding 173,133 shares at $30,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+63.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.36. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS), the company’s capital structure generated 42.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.97. Total debt to assets is 25.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.