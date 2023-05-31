Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Stock Showcases 2.52% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, CANO stock has gone down by -13.10%, with a monthly gain of 8.62% and a quarterly plunge of -23.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.15% for Cano Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.52% for CANO stock, with a simple moving average of -56.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CANO is $2.84, which is $1.58 above than the current price. The public float for CANO is 170.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.24% of that float. The average trading volume of CANO on May 31, 2023 was 5.74M shares.

CANO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 1.26, but the company has seen a -13.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that CVS Won’t Comment on Report It’s Abandoning Purchase of Cano Health

CANO Trading at 3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares surge +21.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO fell by -13.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2400. In addition, Cano Health Inc. saw -8.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CANO starting from Koppy Brian D, who sale 23,591 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Apr 05. After this action, Koppy Brian D now owns 802,570 shares of Cano Health Inc., valued at $30,067 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.94 for the present operating margin

+12.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cano Health Inc. stands at -7.57. The total capital return value is set at -4.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.91. Equity return is now at value -69.80, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cano Health Inc. (CANO), the company’s capital structure generated 474.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.61. Total debt to assets is 62.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 462.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.