Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS): A Technical Analysis

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is $228.96, which is -$4.93 below the current market price. The public float for CDNS is 270.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDNS on May 31, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

CDNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has increased by 2.81 when compared to last closing price of 228.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/13/23 that Why Fidelity National Stock Is the Market’s Worst Performer

CDNS’s Market Performance

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has seen a 10.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.08% gain in the past month and a 21.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for CDNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.59% for CDNS’s stock, with a 29.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDNS Trading at 12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +11.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS rose by +10.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $209.71. In addition, Cadence Design Systems Inc. saw 46.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from BECKLEY THOMAS P, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $217.29 back on May 19. After this action, BECKLEY THOMAS P now owns 185,761 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc., valued at $10,864,713 using the latest closing price.

BECKLEY THOMAS P, the Sr. Vice President of Cadence Design Systems Inc., sale 76,003 shares at $209.33 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that BECKLEY THOMAS P is holding 185,761 shares at $15,909,771 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.15 for the present operating margin

+89.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stands at +23.84. The total capital return value is set at 31.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 33.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.19. Total debt to assets is 17.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.