Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CABA is 2.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) is $14.17, which is $4.34 above the current market price. The public float for CABA is 27.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.42% of that float. On May 31, 2023, CABA’s average trading volume was 346.33K shares.

The stock of Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) has increased by 8.98 when compared to last closing price of 9.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CABA’s Market Performance

CABA’s stock has fallen by -12.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.30% and a quarterly rise of 11.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.32% for Cabaletta Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.62% for CABA’s stock, with a 58.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CABA Trading at 3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CABA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares sank -13.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CABA fell by -12.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +577.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.57. In addition, Cabaletta Bio Inc. saw 6.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CABA starting from Binder Gwendolyn, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $11.81 back on May 19. After this action, Binder Gwendolyn now owns 20,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio Inc., valued at $259,833 using the latest closing price.

Nichtberger Steven, the President & CEO of Cabaletta Bio Inc., purchase 8,127 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Nichtberger Steven is holding 986,483 shares at $10,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CABA

The total capital return value is set at -47.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.00. Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -54.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.69. Total debt to assets is 4.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.