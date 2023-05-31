Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has gone up by 5.21% for the week, with a 21.92% rise in the past month and a 84.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.43% for BFRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.49% for BFRG’s stock, with a 21.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BFRG is 1.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.84% of that float. On May 31, 2023, BFRG’s average trading volume was 1.99M shares.

BFRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) has increased by 18.48 when compared to last closing price of 4.60.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BFRG Trading at 12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.46%, as shares surge +7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG rose by +5.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.14. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. saw 14.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24558.01 for the present operating margin

-5396.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. stands at -28024.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.