Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) by analysts is $5.00, which is $0.18 above the current market price. The public float for BRMK is 127.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of BRMK was 1.56M shares.

BRMK) stock’s latest price update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK)’s stock price has plunge by -2.63relation to previous closing price of 4.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.60% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BRMK’s Market Performance

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) has seen a -3.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.83% decline in the past month and a -5.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for BRMK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.40% for BRMK’s stock, with a -2.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRMK Trading at 1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRMK fell by -3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.84. In addition, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. saw 35.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRMK starting from Ward Brian Phillip, who purchase 31,925 shares at the price of $6.26 back on Jun 14. After this action, Ward Brian Phillip now owns 114,748 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.90 for the present operating margin

+92.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stands at -106.90. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.18. Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK), the company’s capital structure generated 11.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.19. Total debt to assets is 10.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.