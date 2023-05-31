BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA)’s stock price has plunge by -4.99relation to previous closing price of 46.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that Drop in BorgWarner Stock Sends a Signal on Sentiment

Is It Worth Investing in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Right Now?

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BWA is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BWA is $53.87, which is $9.48 above the current market price. The public float for BWA is 232.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.96% of that float. The average trading volume for BWA on May 31, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

BWA’s Market Performance

The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has seen a -5.03% decrease in the past week, with a -7.17% drop in the past month, and a -12.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for BWA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.33% for BWA stock, with a simple moving average of 4.27% for the last 200 days.

BWA Trading at -5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.30. In addition, BorgWarner Inc. saw 10.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from Fadool Joseph F., who sale 631 shares at the price of $47.16 back on May 26. After this action, Fadool Joseph F. now owns 210 shares of BorgWarner Inc., valued at $29,744 using the latest closing price.

MICHAS ALEXIS P, the Director of BorgWarner Inc., sale 7,173 shares at $44.45 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that MICHAS ALEXIS P is holding 76,441 shares at $318,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.30 for the present operating margin

+19.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for BorgWarner Inc. stands at +5.97. The total capital return value is set at 12.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.24. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), the company’s capital structure generated 61.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.04. Total debt to assets is 26.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.