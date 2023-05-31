Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) is $4.50, which is $4.34 above the current market price. The public float for BBLG is 8.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBLG on May 31, 2023 was 528.40K shares.

BBLG stock's latest price update

The stock price of Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) has dropped by -8.96 compared to previous close of 0.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BBLG’s Market Performance

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) has experienced a -1.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -37.50% drop in the past month, and a -44.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.11% for BBLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.50% for BBLG’s stock, with a -66.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBLG Trading at -27.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.80%, as shares sank -33.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBLG fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1839. In addition, Bone Biologics Corporation saw -22.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BBLG

Equity return is now at value -96.30, with -68.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.