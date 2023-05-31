BlackBerry Limited (BB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB)’s stock price has dropped by -0.76 in relation to previous closing price of 5.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BB is 1.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BlackBerry Limited (BB) is $6.06, which is $0.31 above the current market price. The public float for BB is 570.08M and currently, short sellers hold a – of that float. On May 31, 2023, BB’s average trading volume was 5.28M shares.

BB’s Market Performance

The stock of BlackBerry Limited (BB) has seen a -4.24% decrease in the past week, with a 32.74% rise in the past month, and a 33.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for BB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.15% for BB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.85% for the last 200 days.

BB Trading at 15.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +33.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB fell by -4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, BlackBerry Limited saw 59.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from Dickman Marjorie, who sale 28,237 shares at the price of $4.63 back on Apr 03. After this action, Dickman Marjorie now owns 35,372 shares of BlackBerry Limited, valued at $130,737 using the latest closing price.

GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH, the President of Cyber Security of BlackBerry Limited, sale 30,239 shares at $3.42 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH is holding 76,485 shares at $103,417 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.15 for the present operating margin

+49.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Limited stands at -111.89. Equity return is now at value -59.80, with -33.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BlackBerry Limited (BB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.