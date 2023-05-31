BioVie Inc. (BIVI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.54.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is $11.50, which is $5.98 above the current market price. The public float for BIVI is 12.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIVI on May 31, 2023 was 343.17K shares.

BIVI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) has decreased by -11.96 when compared to last closing price of 6.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BIVI’s Market Performance

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) has experienced a -17.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -30.91% drop in the past month, and a -28.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.18% for BIVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.54% for BIVI’s stock, with a -3.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BIVI Trading at -28.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.38%, as shares sank -29.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI fell by -17.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.20. In addition, BioVie Inc. saw -28.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIVI starting from BERMAN RICHARD J, who sale 7,613 shares at the price of $8.52 back on Mar 28. After this action, BERMAN RICHARD J now owns 34,194 shares of BioVie Inc., valued at $64,870 using the latest closing price.

BERMAN RICHARD J, the Director of BioVie Inc., sale 3,371 shares at $8.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that BERMAN RICHARD J is holding 41,807 shares at $28,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

The total capital return value is set at -259.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -249.05. Equity return is now at value -343.00, with -145.50 for asset returns.

Based on BioVie Inc. (BIVI), the company’s capital structure generated 334.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.96. Total debt to assets is 60.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 333.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BioVie Inc. (BIVI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.