Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.65x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for BBY is 200.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.66% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of BBY was 2.49M shares.

BBY) stock’s latest price update

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 74.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/25/23 that Best Buy Stock Jumps After Earnings Beat

BBY’s Market Performance

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has experienced a 4.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.50% drop in the past month, and a -11.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for BBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.87% for BBY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.79% for the last 200 days.

BBY Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.04. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc. saw -8.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from Harmon Damien, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $73.21 back on Apr 14. After this action, Harmon Damien now owns 41,489 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc., valued at $402,655 using the latest closing price.

Barry Corie S, the CEO of Best Buy Co. Inc., sale 25,511 shares at $77.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Barry Corie S is holding 364,041 shares at $1,988,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Equity return is now at value 54.20, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.