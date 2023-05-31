Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTE is 2.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BTE is 541.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTE on May 31, 2023 was 2.51M shares.

BTE) stock’s latest price update

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE)’s stock price has dropped by -3.61 in relation to previous closing price of 3.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BTE’s Market Performance

BTE’s stock has fallen by -6.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.12% and a quarterly drop of -17.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Baytex Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.74% for BTE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.38% for the last 200 days.

BTE Trading at -11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -14.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTE fell by -6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.37. In addition, Baytex Energy Corp. saw -29.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTE

Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.