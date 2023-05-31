Assessing the Risk and Potential of Nutrien Ltd.’s (NTR) Stock

The stock of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has seen a -10.71% decrease in the past week, with a -21.57% drop in the past month, and a -30.02% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for NTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.72% for NTR stock, with a simple moving average of -30.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NTR is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NTR is $78.20, which is $24.67 above the current market price. The public float for NTR is 491.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume for NTR on May 31, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

NTR) stock’s latest price update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.61 compared to its previous closing price of 55.89. However, the company has seen a -10.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

NTR Trading at -20.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -22.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR fell by -10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.59. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw -25.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+38.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd. stands at +20.22. The total capital return value is set at 27.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.75. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.60. Total debt to assets is 21.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.