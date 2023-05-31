Assessing the Risk and Potential of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s (NMTR) Stock

In the past week, NMTR stock has gone down by -15.95%, with a monthly decline of -24.16% and a quarterly plunge of -61.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.44% for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.77% for NMTR’s stock, with a -72.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NMTR is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) is $20.25, which is $9.72 above the current market price. The public float for NMTR is 12.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.09% of that float. On May 31, 2023, NMTR’s average trading volume was 80.02K shares.

NMTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) has dropped by -17.53 compared to previous close of 0.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NMTR Trading at -38.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares sank -12.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMTR fell by -15.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7519. In addition, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. saw -47.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMTR starting from Sensenig Bethany, who sale 9,100 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Apr 21. After this action, Sensenig Bethany now owns 41,077 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., valued at $11,011 using the latest closing price.

Temperato John, the Chief Executive Officer of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., purchase 125,000 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Temperato John is holding 1,427,522 shares at $28,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMTR

Equity return is now at value -585.00, with -159.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.