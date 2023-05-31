Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS)’s stock price has increased by 146.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. However, the company has seen a 131.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARDS is 0.97.

The public float for ARDS is 24.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARDS on May 31, 2023 was 899.89K shares.

ARDS’s Market Performance

ARDS stock saw an increase of 131.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 151.16% and a quarterly increase of -10.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.16% for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 134.36% for ARDS stock, with a simple moving average of -45.93% for the last 200 days.

ARDS Trading at 87.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares surge +164.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDS rose by +121.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2077. In addition, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -61.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-970.33 for the present operating margin

+84.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -982.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.