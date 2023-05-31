Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.32 compared to its previous closing price of 12.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) Right Now?

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASC is 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASC is $20.00, which is $8.1 above the current price. The public float for ASC is 36.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASC on May 31, 2023 was 830.04K shares.

ASC’s Market Performance

The stock of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) has seen a -6.74% decrease in the past week, with a -18.99% drop in the past month, and a -34.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for ASC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.21% for ASC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.09% for the last 200 days.

ASC Trading at -16.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -17.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASC fell by -6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.84. In addition, Ardmore Shipping Corporation saw -17.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.77 for the present operating margin

+41.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardmore Shipping Corporation stands at +31.06. The total capital return value is set at 22.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.74. Equity return is now at value 43.40, with 25.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC), the company’s capital structure generated 36.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.72. Total debt to assets is 25.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.