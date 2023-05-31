ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) is 3.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MT is 1.91.

The average price recommended by analysts for ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is $38.07, which is $11.92 above the current market price. The public float for MT is 639.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On May 31, 2023, MT’s average trading volume was 2.69M shares.

MT) stock’s latest price update

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.42 in relation to its previous close of 25.97. However, the company has experienced a -4.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/28/23 that How to invest in ‘green steel’ disrupters: U.S. company gets ArcelorMittal backing and more stocks to watch

MT’s Market Performance

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has experienced a -4.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.08% drop in the past month, and a -15.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for MT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.35% for MT’s stock, with a -3.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MT Trading at -8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MT fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.64. In addition, ArcelorMittal S.A. saw -2.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MT

Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.