Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) by analysts is $78.14, which is $9.26 above the current market price. The public float for APO is 328.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of APO was 2.92M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

APO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) has increased by 2.08 when compared to last closing price of 65.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/29/23 that These Bank Alternatives Can Keep Cash Rolling In

APO’s Market Performance

APO’s stock has risen by 1.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.35% and a quarterly drop of -5.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for Apollo Global Management Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.20% for APO’s stock, with a 8.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APO Trading at 7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.03. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw 4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from HARRIS JOSHUA, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $66.44 back on May 30. After this action, HARRIS JOSHUA now owns 33,745,006 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $19,933,071 using the latest closing price.

HARRIS JOSHUA, the of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 198,802 shares at $65.67 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that HARRIS JOSHUA is holding 34,045,006 shares at $13,055,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.16 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at -27.68. The total capital return value is set at -18.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.63. Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 1,642.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.26. Total debt to assets is 2.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,638.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.