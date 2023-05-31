Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Stock Faces 1.86% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has gone down by -4.53% for the week, with a -4.00% drop in the past month and a -1.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.29% for AM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.94% for AM’s stock, with a -1.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) is above average at 14.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is $12.14, which is $1.81 above the current market price. The public float for AM is 321.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AM on May 31, 2023 was 2.57M shares.

AM stock's latest price update

The stock price of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) has plunged by -1.05 when compared to previous closing price of 10.44, but the company has seen a -4.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AM Trading at -0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM fell by -4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.51. In addition, Antero Midstream Corporation saw -4.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from Kennedy Michael N., who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $10.47 back on May 05. After this action, Kennedy Michael N. now owns 1,060,730 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation, valued at $3,141,000 using the latest closing price.

KEYTE DAVID H, the Director of Antero Midstream Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $10.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that KEYTE DAVID H is holding 79,373 shares at $100,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.66 for the present operating margin

+61.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Midstream Corporation stands at +32.93. The total capital return value is set at 9.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), the company’s capital structure generated 153.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.52. Total debt to assets is 56.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.