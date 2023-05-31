Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) has plunged by -4.71 when compared to previous closing price of 57.15, but the company has seen a -7.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/19/23 that Forget the Bud Light Mess. BUD Stock Is a Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Right Now?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BUD is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BUD is $69.89, which is $14.22 above the current market price. The public float for BUD is 609.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume for BUD on May 31, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

BUD’s Market Performance

BUD stock saw a decrease of -7.43% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.18% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.25% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.87% for BUD’s stock, with a -4.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BUD Trading at -13.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -15.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD fell by -7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.60. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV saw -9.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+51.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stands at +10.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.06. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), the company’s capital structure generated 108.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.15. Total debt to assets is 37.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.