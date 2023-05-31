Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

The 36-month beta value for TOUR is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TOUR is $7.06, The public float for TOUR is 118.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume of TOUR on May 31, 2023 was 307.15K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TOUR) stock’s latest price update

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.53 compared to its previous closing price of 1.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TOUR’s Market Performance

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) has seen a -9.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -36.22% decline in the past month and a -35.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.34% for TOUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.85% for TOUR’s stock, with a -17.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOUR Trading at -30.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares sank -40.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOUR fell by -9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4700. In addition, Tuniu Corporation saw -21.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOUR

Equity return is now at value -16.90, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.