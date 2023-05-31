Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is above average at 1017.86x. The 36-month beta value for GT is also noteworthy at 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GT is $14.86, which is $0.75 above than the current price. The public float for GT is 281.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. The average trading volume of GT on May 31, 2023 was 5.18M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

GT) stock’s latest price update

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 14.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/11/23 that Goodyear Stock Jumps After Elliot Management Proposes Overhaul

GT’s Market Performance

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has seen a 1.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 33.55% gain in the past month and a 25.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for GT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.21% for GT’s stock, with a 22.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GT Trading at 23.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +30.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.21. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw 40.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.