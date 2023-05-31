Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TBIO is $5.00, which is $3.35 above than the current price. The public float for TBIO is 18.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume of TBIO on May 31, 2023 was 205.09K shares.

The stock price of Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) has dropped by -10.81 compared to previous close of 1.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -23.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/03/21 that Translate Bio Stock Jumps After Agreeing to Be Bought by Sanofi

TBIO’s Market Performance

TBIO’s stock has fallen by -23.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -36.29% and a quarterly drop of -7.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.80% for Telesis Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.28% for TBIO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.82% for the last 200 days.

TBIO Trading at -35.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.26%, as shares sank -35.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBIO fell by -23.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3555. In addition, Telesis Bio Inc. saw 37.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBIO starting from Nelson Todd Robert, who sale 2,575 shares at the price of $2.83 back on May 04. After this action, Nelson Todd Robert now owns 136,072 shares of Telesis Bio Inc., valued at $7,277 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Daniel Glenn, the Chief Technology Officer of Telesis Bio Inc., sale 1,190 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Gibson Daniel Glenn is holding 102,083 shares at $3,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-169.44 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telesis Bio Inc. stands at -176.68. Equity return is now at value -92.20, with -52.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.