Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)

The 36-month beta value for MRKR is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MRKR is $40.00, The public float for MRKR is 7.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume of MRKR on May 31, 2023 was 142.33K shares.

The stock price of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) has jumped by 29.17 compared to previous close of 1.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MRKR’s stock has risen by 34.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 75.29% and a quarterly drop of -16.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.77% for Marker Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.69% for MRKR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.13% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought MRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +59.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRKR rose by +40.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3789. In addition, Marker Therapeutics Inc. saw -35.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

-602.90 for the present operating margin

+33.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marker Therapeutics Inc. stands at -544.19. Equity return is now at value -116.00, with -64.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

In summary, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.