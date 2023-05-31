Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

The 36-month beta value for CTIC is also noteworthy at 0.80.

The public float for CTIC is 125.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.42% of that float. The average trading volume of CTIC on May 31, 2023 was 5.89M shares.

CTIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) has jumped by 0.11 compared to previous close of 9.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CTIC’s Market Performance

CTIC’s stock has risen by 0.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 84.66% and a quarterly rise of 65.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for CTI BioPharma Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.46% for CTIC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 60.81% for the last 200 days.

CTIC Trading at 55.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.46%, as shares surge +83.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTIC rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.96. In addition, CTI BioPharma Corp. saw 50.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTIC starting from Fong James K, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Jan 24. After this action, Fong James K now owns 3,565 shares of CTI BioPharma Corp., valued at $600,000 using the latest closing price.

Craig Adam R, the President and CEO of CTI BioPharma Corp., sale 85,317 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Craig Adam R is holding 29,440 shares at $511,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTIC

Equity return is now at value 425.90, with -55.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.