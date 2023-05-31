Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ClearOne Inc. (CLRO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) is above average at 3.25x. The 36-month beta value for CLRO is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CLRO is $4.00, The public float for CLRO is 12.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. The average trading volume of CLRO on May 31, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CLRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) has decreased by -3.37 when compared to last closing price of 2.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLRO’s Market Performance

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) has experienced a 10.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 83.99% rise in the past month, and a 48.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.14% for CLRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.15% for CLRO’s stock, with a 93.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLRO Trading at 46.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares surge +88.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRO rose by +11.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +235.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.98. In addition, ClearOne Inc. saw 51.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLRO starting from HENDRICKS LARRY, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $2.16 back on May 24. After this action, HENDRICKS LARRY now owns 18,048 shares of ClearOne Inc., valued at $6,480 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKS LARRY, the Director of ClearOne Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $2.14 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that HENDRICKS LARRY is holding 15,048 shares at $4,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.65 for the present operating margin

+37.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearOne Inc. stands at +81.56. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 30.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.

Conclusion

In summary, ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.