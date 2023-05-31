Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) is above average at 12.89x. The 36-month beta value for BOSC is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BOSC is 4.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of BOSC on May 31, 2023 was 8.69K shares.

BOSC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) has increased by 14.40 when compared to last closing price of 2.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BOSC’s Market Performance

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) has experienced a 14.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.00% rise in the past month, and a 16.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for BOSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.45% for BOSC’s stock, with a 24.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BOSC Trading at 13.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares surge +3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOSC rose by +14.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. saw 40.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BOSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.45 for the present operating margin

+21.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. stands at +3.07. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In summary, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.