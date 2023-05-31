Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

The 36-month beta value for AREB is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AREB is $1.50, which is $1.33 above than the current price. The public float for AREB is 15.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. The average trading volume of AREB on May 31, 2023 was 964.78K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

AREB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has dropped by -12.55 compared to previous close of 0.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AREB’s Market Performance

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has seen a 8.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.47% gain in the past month and a -20.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.76% for AREB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.89% for AREB’s stock, with a -38.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AREB Trading at 9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.28%, as shares surge +21.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB rose by +8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1557. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -13.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.92 for the present operating margin

+22.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Rebel Holdings Inc. stands at -84.54. Equity return is now at value -50.30, with -35.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In summary, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.