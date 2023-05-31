Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

The 36-month beta value for AGEN is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGEN is $7.58, which is $6.12 above than the current price. The public float for AGEN is 255.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.83% of that float. The average trading volume of AGEN on May 31, 2023 was 5.25M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AGEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) has jumped by 0.69 compared to previous close of 1.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AGEN’s Market Performance

AGEN’s stock has fallen by -2.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.31% and a quarterly drop of -27.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.86% for Agenus Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.82% for AGEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.63% for the last 200 days.

AGEN Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares sank -3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4695. In addition, Agenus Inc. saw -38.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGEN starting from AGENUS INC, who purchase 23,361 shares at the price of $1.43 back on May 11. After this action, AGENUS INC now owns 21,640,473 shares of Agenus Inc., valued at $33,348 using the latest closing price.

AGENUS INC, the 10% Owner of Agenus Inc., purchase 22,065 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that AGENUS INC is holding 21,617,112 shares at $33,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGEN

Equity return is now at value 702.50, with -56.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.