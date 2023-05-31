An In-Depth Look at Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) Stock Performance

In the past week, TUP stock has gone up by 17.79%, with a monthly decline of -20.00% and a quarterly plunge of -75.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.76% for Tupperware Brands Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.71% for TUP’s stock, with a -79.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TUP is also noteworthy at 2.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TUP is $4.00, which is $3.0 above than the current price. The public float for TUP is 37.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.81% of that float. The average trading volume of TUP on May 31, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

TUP) stock’s latest price update

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.13 compared to its previous closing price of 0.92. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/10/23 that Tupperware Issues Going-Concern Warning. Stock Dives.

TUP Trading at -31.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.39%, as shares sank -13.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUP rose by +17.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8792. In addition, Tupperware Brands Corporation saw -75.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUP starting from GOUDIS RICHARD, who purchase 254,500 shares at the price of $3.93 back on Nov 04. After this action, GOUDIS RICHARD now owns 424,500 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation, valued at $1,000,134 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel, the Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands Corporation, purchase 24,000 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel is holding 485,965 shares at $101,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.16 for the present operating margin

+64.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at -2.18. The total capital return value is set at 17.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.41. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with -5.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.