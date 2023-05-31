Alset Inc. (AEI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AEI is 4.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEI on May 31, 2023 was 45.45K shares.

AEI) stock’s latest price update

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI)’s stock price has soared by 32.37 in relation to previous closing price of 1.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AEI’s Market Performance

Alset Inc. (AEI) has experienced a 14.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.67% rise in the past month, and a -8.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.52% for AEI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.49% for AEI’s stock, with a -41.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEI Trading at 24.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares surge +17.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEI rose by +14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5157. In addition, Alset Inc. saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEI starting from Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who purchase 4,552 shares at the price of $1.48 back on May 19. After this action, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now owns 4,403,818 shares of Alset Inc., valued at $6,746 using the latest closing price.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the Chief Executive Officer of Alset Inc., purchase 545,400 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose is holding 4,399,266 shares at $1,199,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.73 for the present operating margin

+42.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alset Inc. stands at -521.87. The total capital return value is set at -11.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.98. Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -23.30 for asset returns.

Based on Alset Inc. (AEI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.21. Total debt to assets is 0.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -10.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alset Inc. (AEI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.