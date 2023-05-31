Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ALLO stock has gone down by -14.78%, with a monthly decline of -4.42% and a quarterly plunge of -18.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.38% for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.08% for ALLO’s stock, with a -38.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for ALLO is 84.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 48.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLO on May 31, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

ALLO) stock’s latest price update

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO)’s stock price has decreased by -6.15 compared to its previous closing price of 5.53. However, the company has seen a -14.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALLO Trading at -4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLO fell by -14.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.02. In addition, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. saw -17.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLO starting from Bhavnagri Veer, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $6.85 back on Feb 13. After this action, Bhavnagri Veer now owns 577,677 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., valued at $20,550 using the latest closing price.

Bhavnagri Veer, the General Counsel of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $7.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Bhavnagri Veer is holding 580,677 shares at $21,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLO

Equity return is now at value -50.20, with -41.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.