AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AIRS is $7.35, which is -$0.85 below the current price. The public float for AIRS is 41.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIRS on May 31, 2023 was 260.68K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

AIRS) stock’s latest price update

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.90 compared to its previous closing price of 7.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AIRS’s Market Performance

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) has seen a 2.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 67.35% gain in the past month and a 25.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.84% for AIRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.27% for AIRS’s stock, with a 40.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIRS Trading at 49.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares surge +65.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRS rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.51. In addition, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. saw 121.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRS starting from Aaron Thomas J, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Nov 16. After this action, Aaron Thomas J now owns 50,337 shares of AirSculpt Technologies Inc., valued at $63,000 using the latest closing price.

Rollins Aaron, the Chief Executive Officer of AirSculpt Technologies Inc., purchase 150,000 shares at $3.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Rollins Aaron is holding 14,811,956 shares at $466,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.36 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for AirSculpt Technologies Inc. stands at -8.70. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.35. Equity return is now at value -17.70, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS), the company’s capital structure generated 152.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.34. Total debt to assets is 51.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 119.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.