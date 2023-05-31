Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) by analysts is $68.48, which is $15.44 above the current market price. The public float for AEM is 454.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of AEM was 2.98M shares.

AEM) stock’s latest price update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM)’s stock price has plunge by -1.47relation to previous closing price of 51.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

AEM’s Market Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has seen a -6.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.40% decline in the past month and a 9.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for AEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.37% for AEM’s stock, with a 1.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEM Trading at -8.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM fell by -6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.79. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -3.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.86 for the present operating margin

+29.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at +11.67. The total capital return value is set at 11.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 79.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.