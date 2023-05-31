AEye Inc. (LIDR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The average price predicted by analysts for LIDR is $0.21, which is $0.79 above the current price. The public float for LIDR is 145.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIDR on May 31, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

The stock price of AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) has jumped by 12.44 compared to previous close of 0.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LIDR’s Market Performance

LIDR’s stock has risen by 8.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.22% and a quarterly drop of -65.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.68% for AEye Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.42% for LIDR’s stock, with a -73.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LIDR Trading at -15.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.56%, as shares surge +8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIDR rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1900. In addition, AEye Inc. saw -57.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIDR starting from Dussan Luis, who purchase 5,236 shares at the price of $0.19 back on May 25. After this action, Dussan Luis now owns 1,137,594 shares of AEye Inc., valued at $1,010 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Timothy J, the Director of AEye Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Dunn Timothy J is holding 28,514 shares at $794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIDR

Equity return is now at value -98.00, with -72.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AEye Inc. (LIDR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.