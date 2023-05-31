AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s (AWIN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AWIN stock has gone up by 33.33%, with a monthly decline of -12.33% and a quarterly plunge of -56.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.12% for AERWINS Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.99% for AWIN’s stock, with a -90.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) Right Now?

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.48x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) by analysts is $1.00, which is $0.36 above the current market price. The public float for AWIN is 52.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of AWIN was 1.48M shares.

AWIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) has jumped by 18.96 compared to previous close of 0.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AWIN Trading at -16.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.43%, as shares sank -11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWIN rose by +33.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5939. In addition, AERWINS Technologies Inc. saw -93.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AWIN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.