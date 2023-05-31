7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (VII) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VII) is 32.07x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VII is 5.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On May 31, 2023, VII’s average trading volume was 3.93K shares.

VII) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VII) has plunged by -0.48 when compared to previous closing price of 10.52, but the company has seen a -0.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VII’s Market Performance

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (VII) has seen a -0.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.62% gain in the past month and a 3.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.07% for VII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.07% for VII stock, with a simple moving average of 4.26% for the last 200 days.

VII Trading at 1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.03%, as shares surge +1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VII fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.46. In addition, 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. saw 3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VII

Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (VII) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.