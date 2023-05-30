ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.97 in comparison to its previous close of 27.04, however, the company has experienced a -11.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Right Now?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) by analysts is $262.69, which is $11.54 above the current market price. The public float for ZTO is 391.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.49% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of ZTO was 3.06M shares.

ZTO’s Market Performance

ZTO’s stock has seen a -11.52% decrease for the week, with a -7.17% drop in the past month and a 8.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.72% for ZTO’s stock, with a 0.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZTO Trading at -8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO fell by -11.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.07. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. saw -3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+25.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stands at +19.25. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.