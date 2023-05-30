ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 93.55x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZI is $31.20, which is $7.53 above the current market price. The public float for ZI is 295.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.16% of that float. The average trading volume for ZI on May 30, 2023 was 4.66M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has increased by 5.79 when compared to last closing price of 23.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZI’s stock has fallen by -1.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.37% and a quarterly rise of 2.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.69% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.24% for ZI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.57% for the last 200 days.

ZI Trading at 9.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +14.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.49. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -17.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Hays Joseph Christopher, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $25.03 back on May 22. After this action, Hays Joseph Christopher now owns 581,171 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $750,972 using the latest closing price.

Hyzer Peter Cameron, the Chief Financial Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $22.09 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Hyzer Peter Cameron is holding 1,177,455 shares at $220,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+80.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at +5.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.64. Total debt to assets is 18.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.