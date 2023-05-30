Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is above average at 14,100.00x. The 36-month beta value for ZM is also noteworthy at -0.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 25 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZM is $83.29, which is $17.79 above than the current price. The public float for ZM is 218.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.62% of that float. The average trading volume of ZM on May 30, 2023 was 4.38M shares.

ZM) stock’s latest price update

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.77 in relation to its previous close of 65.12. However, the company has experienced a -4.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that Zoom Has Some Big Sales Calls to Make

ZM’s Market Performance

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has seen a -4.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.13% gain in the past month and a -10.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for ZM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.48% for ZM’s stock, with a -11.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZM Trading at -1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.91. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw -2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Bawa Aparna, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $63.52 back on May 24. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 22,119 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $444,619 using the latest closing price.

Steckelberg Kelly, the Chief Financial Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 3,224 shares at $63.88 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Steckelberg Kelly is holding 0 shares at $205,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.53. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.