What Recent Market Trends Mean for HeartBeam Inc.’s (BEAT) Stock

In the past week, BEAT stock has gone up by 25.66%, with a monthly gain of 14.54% and a quarterly plunge of -25.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.01% for HeartBeam Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.33% for BEAT stock, with a simple moving average of -18.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) is $6.52, which is $4.3 above the current market price. The public float for BEAT is 5.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On May 30, 2023, BEAT’s average trading volume was 107.68K shares.

BEAT) stock’s latest price update

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 18.74 in relation to its previous close of 2.18. However, the company has experienced a 25.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BEAT Trading at 16.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.88%, as shares surge +9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAT rose by +19.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.18. In addition, HeartBeam Inc. saw -46.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAT

The total capital return value is set at -165.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -164.24. Equity return is now at value -368.70, with -273.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.