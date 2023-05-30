WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) has jumped by 9.33 compared to previous close of 133.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that This Small-Cap Stock Has Been a Winner This Year. We Say Let It Ride.

Is It Worth Investing in WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) is 9.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WCC is 1.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for WESCO International Inc. (WCC) is $185.80, which is $41.04 above the current market price. The public float for WCC is 37.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. On May 30, 2023, WCC’s average trading volume was 609.86K shares.

WCC’s Market Performance

The stock of WESCO International Inc. (WCC) has seen a 8.84% increase in the past week, with a 2.23% rise in the past month, and a -12.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for WCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.72% for WCC’s stock, with a 7.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WCC Trading at 5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCC rose by +8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.24. In addition, WESCO International Inc. saw 16.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCC starting from Schulz David S., who sale 1,867 shares at the price of $167.07 back on Mar 01. After this action, Schulz David S. now owns 100,703 shares of WESCO International Inc., valued at $311,920 using the latest closing price.

Squires Nelson John III, the EVP & GM, EES of WESCO International Inc., sale 613 shares at $171.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Squires Nelson John III is holding 73,021 shares at $104,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.03 for the present operating margin

+20.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for WESCO International Inc. stands at +4.02. The total capital return value is set at 15.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.96. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on WESCO International Inc. (WCC), the company’s capital structure generated 133.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.09. Total debt to assets is 40.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of WESCO International Inc. (WCC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.