Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Stock Experiences 107.08% Monthly Change

The stock of Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has gone up by 148.99% for the week, with a 107.08% rise in the past month and a 87.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 54.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.89% for WLDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 119.36% for WLDS’s stock, with a 60.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Right Now?

The public float for WLDS is 5.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WLDS on May 30, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

WLDS) stock’s latest price update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS)’s stock price has decreased by -17.02 compared to its previous closing price of 1.41. However, the company has seen a 148.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WLDS Trading at 115.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 54.05%, as shares surge +111.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLDS rose by +148.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5642. In addition, Wearable Devices Ltd. saw 168.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WLDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12342.22 for the present operating margin

+43.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wearable Devices Ltd. stands at -14435.56. Equity return is now at value -208.70, with -159.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.