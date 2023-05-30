Vicor Corporation (VICR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Vicor Corporation (VICR) has gone up by 24.12% for the week, with a 39.92% rise in the past month and a 34.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.90% for VICR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.48% for VICR’s stock, with a 9.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) is above average at 85.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vicor Corporation (VICR) is $53.33, which is -$5.82 below the current market price. The public float for VICR is 22.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VICR on May 30, 2023 was 307.46K shares.

VICR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) has jumped by 11.39 compared to previous close of 54.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VICR Trading at 34.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares surge +39.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICR rose by +24.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.26. In addition, Vicor Corporation saw 11.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VICR starting from CRILLY SEAN, who sale 23,170 shares at the price of $43.07 back on Mar 06. After this action, CRILLY SEAN now owns 23,416 shares of Vicor Corporation, valued at $997,829 using the latest closing price.

Fendelet Quentin A., the Corp. VP-CAO of Vicor Corporation, sale 571 shares at $47.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Fendelet Quentin A. is holding 0 shares at $26,934 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VICR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.44 for the present operating margin

+45.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vicor Corporation stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 7.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.67. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Vicor Corporation (VICR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.79. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vicor Corporation (VICR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.