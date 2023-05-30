Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) is above average at 63.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is $19.73, which is -$0.63 below the current market price. The public float for VRT is 323.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRT on May 30, 2023 was 4.02M shares.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT)’s stock price has surge by 6.65relation to previous closing price of 18.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 26.86% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VRT’s Market Performance

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has experienced a 26.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 36.23% rise in the past month, and a 25.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for VRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.32% for VRT’s stock, with a 44.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRT Trading at 40.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares surge +32.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT rose by +26.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.75. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co saw 44.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from DEANGELO JOSEPH J, who purchase 71,600 shares at the price of $13.99 back on Nov 03. After this action, DEANGELO JOSEPH J now owns 71,600 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co, valued at $1,001,684 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.