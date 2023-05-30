Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, VZ stock has gone down by -2.91%, with a monthly decline of -9.77% and a quarterly plunge of -9.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Verizon Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.49% for VZ’s stock, with a -10.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is above average at 6.82x. The 36-month beta value for VZ is also noteworthy at 0.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VZ is $41.98, which is $8.67 above than the current price. The public float for VZ is 4.20B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume of VZ on May 30, 2023 was 19.03M shares.

VZ) stock’s latest price update

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.52 in relation to its previous close of 34.82. However, the company has experienced a -2.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/25/23 that Nvidia’s market capitalization gain on Thursday is bigger than all of Disney, Netflix, Boeing or Nike

VZ Trading at -7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -9.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.84. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc. saw -11.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Russo Joseph J., who sale 7,585 shares at the price of $36.30 back on May 23. After this action, Russo Joseph J. now owns 8,582 shares of Verizon Communications Inc., valued at $275,336 using the latest closing price.

Silliman Craig L., the EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services of Verizon Communications Inc., sale 3,340 shares at $39.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Silliman Craig L. is holding 73,015 shares at $130,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.27 for the present operating margin

+44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc. stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 193.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.