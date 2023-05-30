UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is $4.13, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for TIGR is 90.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIGR on May 30, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

TIGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) has increased by 6.37 when compared to last closing price of 2.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

TIGR’s Market Performance

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has seen a 8.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.65% decline in the past month and a -26.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.94% for TIGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.38% for TIGR’s stock, with a -26.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIGR Trading at -7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares sank -1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +12.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw -19.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.76 for the present operating margin

+83.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at -0.97. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.