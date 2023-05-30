Understanding the 31.40% Volatility Levels of Bright Health Group Inc.’s (BHG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has gone down by -29.44% for the week, with a -12.32% drop in the past month and a -81.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 31.40% for BHG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.34% for BHG stock, with a simple moving average of -81.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Right Now?

The public float for BHG is 3.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. The average trading volume of BHG on May 30, 2023 was 98.13K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BHG) stock’s latest price update

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG)’s stock price has increased by 45.85 compared to its previous closing price of 8.07. However, the company has seen a -29.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/13/21 that Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt Bought Up Shares of This Healthcare Firm

BHG Trading at -24.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.54%, as shares sank -8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHG fell by -29.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.01. In addition, Bright Health Group Inc. saw -77.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHG starting from Scherman Jeffrey J, who sale 5,836 shares at the price of $0.37 back on May 10. After this action, Scherman Jeffrey J now owns 79,420 shares of Bright Health Group Inc., valued at $2,159 using the latest closing price.

Mikan George Lawrence III, the CEO & President of Bright Health Group Inc., sale 394,896 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Mikan George Lawrence III is holding 210,318 shares at $157,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.