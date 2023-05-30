Understanding the 3.44% Volatility Levels of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s (CX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has gone down by -4.50% for the week, with a 0.92% rise in the past month and a 21.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.44% for CX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.15% for CX stock, with a simple moving average of 28.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is above average at 17.07x. The 36-month beta value for CX is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CX is $7.37, which is $1.28 above than the current price. The public float for CX is 1.45B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume of CX on May 30, 2023 was 6.95M shares.

CX) stock’s latest price update

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.89 compared to its previous closing price of 6.30. However, the company has seen a -4.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CX Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX fell by -4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.45. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw 49.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +3.43.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.