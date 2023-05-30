TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TCRX is $10.50, which is $7.31 above the current price. The public float for TCRX is 17.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCRX on May 30, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

TCRX) stock’s latest price update

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX)’s stock price has soared by 31.28 in relation to previous closing price of 2.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TCRX’s Market Performance

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) has experienced a -0.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 45.82% rise in the past month, and a 6.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.90% for TCRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.12% for TCRX’s stock, with a 22.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TCRX Trading at 21.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.07%, as shares surge +40.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRX fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, TScan Therapeutics Inc. saw 105.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRX starting from Silver Brian M., who purchase 3,158 shares at the price of $1.56 back on Dec 28. After this action, Silver Brian M. now owns 32,885 shares of TScan Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,941 using the latest closing price.

Silver Brian M., the Chief Financial Officer of TScan Therapeutics Inc., purchase 2,842 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Silver Brian M. is holding 29,727 shares at $4,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-492.32 for the present operating margin

+62.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TScan Therapeutics Inc. stands at -489.26. The total capital return value is set at -37.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.18. Equity return is now at value -68.20, with -42.10 for asset returns.

Based on TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 86.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.37. Total debt to assets is 43.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 26.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.